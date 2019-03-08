Roderick Ward remembered as cultural supporter

Roderick Ward will be remembered as a great cultural supporter of calypso.

Ward was a well-known businessman and owner of the legendary Mas Camp Pub which was later renamed the

Nu Nu Pub on Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook. He died on Carnival Tuesday.

Speaking with Newsday yesterday, CEO of the National Carnival Committee

Colin Lucas said Ward will be missed, and extended condolences to his family and friends.

He said not many people will remember Ward was part of a group called WWL (Ward William Lewis) which brought in foreign artists such as Aretha Franklin, Red Foxx and Solid Gold.

“The group used to do promotions a couple decades ago and during these shows the group would hire local acts to open for the foreign acts, especially Sound Revolution, the band I used to be in at the time.

“We all benefited from that sort of approach from the WWL group and in fact we established a good personal relationship with them.”

Lucas said Ward was always adamant about pushing local acts. “Bring in foreign acts, yes, but they worked hard to put three to four local acts to open the show for the one foreign act.” The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) sent its condolences to the Ward family.

In a release, TUCO said it joined the rest of the national community in mourning Ward’s death. Describing Ward as well known calypso connoisseur and business owner, TUCO said he was” more than just a business partner, he was like family. ”

Chairman of the National Carnival Commission Winston ‘Gypsy’ Peters said Ward was a calypsonian who never sang calypso, but always had heart for calypso.

Peters said while Ward was not a calypsonian he was always there and lived for the art form, calling him “part of our fraternity.” Ward, he said, “was a calypsonian who did not sing calypso. Expressing sadness on his passing, Peters said, “Yesterday (Carnival Tuesday) when I was up at the Queen’s Park Savannah, I got a call that Roderick had passed and it dampened my day. I sat there for a while just thinking about what I have just heard.” Peters said Ward will be sadly missed, and “Unfortunately now, we don’t have the Mas Camp, we don’t have Roderick, and the fraternity is just in mourning once again for one of our icons.We will miss him dearly. Condolences to his family. May he rest in peace.”

Funeral arrangements have not been finalised.