Police commemorate Int'l Women's Day with education campaign

WPC Yearwood, centre, of the Besson Street Police Station poses with Susie Beharry and Samantha Griffith of the Police Service Victim and Witness Support Unit during a public education drive at the station this morning. PHOTO COURTESY THE TTPS

Officers of the Besson Street Police Station and the TT Police Service's Victim and Witness Support Unit, joined with the rest of the world in commemorating International Women's Day today, by engaging the public and sharing tips on how to better protect themselves.

Police and staff from the unit set up a booth in the front office of the police station and offered brochures, advice and other information on how to keep themselves. The campaign was aimed at informing the public, specifically women on the different aspects of the police service they could seek in times of help.