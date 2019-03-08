PNM: Balance for Better

Laurel Lezama Lee Sing Source: Facebook

THIS country's women's have achieved marvellous things. But there remains a need for women and all other citizens to "heighten their own awareness of overlooked and disregarded biases and prejudice."

This was expressed by the People's National Movement (PNM) in commemoration of International Women's Day.

In a statement, PNM public relations officer Laurel Lezama Lee Sing identified President Paula-Mae Weekes, Senate President Christine Kangaloo, Speaker of the House Bridgid Annisette-George and Isabel Teshea, the first female cabinet minister, amongst the women who have achieved milestones in recent years.

Lezama Lee Sing also paid tribute to K2K Alliance bandleaders Kathy and Karen Norman, who captured the overall band of the year title, TT's first female track and field gold medallist Michelle Lee Ahye and veteran calypsonian Calypso Rose as other women who have made indelible marks in their respective fields.

But she said despite the achievements of these and other women, "There is need for a better balance in many spheres of society, in workplaces and at the home."

She said this is why the PNM believes the theme for this year's International Women's Day, #BalanceForBetter, is appropriate.

She said, "When as a nation, we agree to balance for better, we as a people will be better, stronger, more resilient and well on the path to progress."

Lezama Lee Sing added that women are often thought to be "the cradle of humanity and the backbone of society."