Kamla encourages young women to join politics

File Photo of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar presents a plaque on behalf of the NCIC to Sakunti Ramnarinesingh for her contribution in reforming the role of women in business and community service. The awards function took place at the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas last November.

The world is witnessing a greater push to challenge gender stereotypes, Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has said, with more women taking up “non-traditional” roles, and raising their voices in calling for change.

But, she added in her International Women’s Day message, women still face unique barriers, including safety and security, access to health care, educational and employment opportunities.

“It is critical that women are included in the decision-making process in developing solutions to these pressing issues. We must ensure that no girl or woman is left behind,” she said.

Each person has a role to play in working towards gender equality, she said, and the Opposition will continue to work towards inspiring women and girls to become leaders.

Part of this year’s theme is “Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change” and Persad-Bissessar said the latter idea in particular resonated with her party, the UNC.

“Our women and girls must be encouraged to use their imaginations and fulfil their potential. They must be supported and inspired to become inventors, innovators, leaders in all fields. I firmly believe that when women and girls have opportunities to contribute to making real change; to help shape the policies, services and infrastructure that impact their lives, we all benefit.”

She reiterated her call for young people of all genders to “step up and claim their space,” take up leadership positions in their communities and put themselves up as candidates, whether at the local level or nationally.

“I strongly encourage women to get involved in politics as we move to build a brighter future for our country.”

Persad-Bissessar will be the feature speaker at an International Women’s Day event today in Barbados organised by the American Chamber of Commerce of Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

“It is an honour to have been asked to share my story with young women in Barbados, and I am happy to be part of this panel, along with so many distinguished women. It is my hope that events such as these will inspire more girls and women in the region to step forward, claim their space and take up the challenges that are facing us all in the Caribbean.”