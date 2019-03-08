JSC meets on CEPEP

THE Joint Select Committee (JSC) on State Enterprises will hold a public inquiry into the operations of CEPEP on Monday.

The inquiry will take place at Tower D of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre from 10.30 am.

Members of the JSC include Social Development Minister Cherrie Ann Crichlow-Cockburn, Opposition Senator Wade Mark and Independent Senator Anthony Viera.

This is one of several JSC meetings scheduled for next week. The JSC on the National Statistical Institute of TT Bill, 2018 holds an in-camera meeting at Tower D at 9.30 am on Tuesday.

On the same day, the Special Select Committee on the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will hold another public hearing at Tower D from 10.30 am.

The Senate sits later in the day at the same venue from 1.30 pm. The main item on the agenda is a private motion filed by Independent Senator Paul Richards which calls on the Education Ministry to immediately initiate and implement a comprehensive strategy to assist all children with disabilities, additional learning needs and/or challenging behaviours.

The House of Representatives sat yesterday.