Get students excited about spelling Minister praises initiative at Marabella secondary school:

Minister in the Ministry of Education Lovelle Francis greets Jada Marie Sirju and other participants of Marabella North Secondary School's spelling bee competition on Friday as spelling bee mascot Ambika Ramdass, left; Sharon Carlton-Gobin, the school's head of modern language, right; and Spanish teacher Sherry Toolise, second from right look on. Photo by Vashti Singh

MINISTER of State in the Education Ministry Dr Lovell Francis is challenging teachers to be more innovative in their teaching methods in the classroom.

He said, once lessons were taught within the curriculum in a fun and exciting way, learning could become easy and interesting for students.

The minister was, at the time, speaking to reporters at the finals of the Marabella North Secondary School annual Spelling Bee competition at the school’s compound on Friday.

Francis said, “I see this kind of thing going a long way in helping to reduce absenteeism in the days after Carnival. This is what schools should do in the days after Carnival. Get the students excited about sports, spelling, drama or something that captures their imagination and you will get them to come.”

Education, the minister said, is supposed to be innovative. “Good educators are innovative by nature. It's supposed to be exciting and create experiences.”

He said children should not be encouraged to stay home after Carnival. “How do we teach our children about productivity and worth ethic when after Carnival we give them additional days off form school?”

Lovell commended the staff at the school for starting the idea of the spelling bee competition.

In the end of the competition 13-year-old Jurian Williams of Harmony Hall, Marabella emerged as the winner. Williams stunned the panel of judges after spelling 100 words accurately.

Speaking to Newsday after the competition an elated Williams said he was surprised by his victory. “I worked really hard. Everyday I would come home from school and say each word over and over. My mom, sister and granny would also pick me up.”

The youngster also suggested that greater attention should be given to the area of spelling at all schools. “I really think when you know how to spell it really helps you in other subjects."

His form teacher Narish Dialdas said Williams' victory did not come as a surprise. “From day one, when the competition started in the preliminary stage then to the semifinals and now finals, I knew Williams was going to do exceptionally well. He did not get any words wrong.”

One of the organisers of the event and head of the modern language department, Sharon Carlton-Gobin, said the aim of the competition was to enhance literacy and learning at the school.