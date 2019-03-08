Garcia commends student participation in Carnival

Education Minister Anthony Garcia.

Minister of Education Anthony Garcia today praised students for their participation in this year's Carnival celebrations and also commended parents and teachers for encouraging involvement in cultural activities.

Speaking at a press conference at Education Towers, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain, Garcia told reporters that he was pleased with the performances of students in the Junior Soca, Extempo and Chutney Monarchs as well as that of the junior steelbands.

He said he was impressed by the level of discipline the students showed and praised their teachers and instructors for preparing them for the respective competitions.

Garcia also announced that the winners of the respective competition will be featured in concert next Tuesday at the Grand Stand, Queen's Park Savannah.

"We have a responsibility at the Ministry of Education to ensure that our culture is being kept alive. These competitions involves students at the primary and the secondary school levels to showcase their abilities.

"On Tuesday, to show our appreciation, we are bringing all of the students together for a gala concert, where they once again will have the opportunity to showcase their talents."

Garcia said cultural education formed an important part of students' education and commended curriculum officer Josephine Torel-Brown and Auburn Wiltshire, project co-ordinator of music at the Education Ministry, for their work.