Freedom of the press under threat

THE EDITOR: Gary Griffith, the Commissioner of Police, has waged open warfare in Trinidad. No, not on the people of the country, not even on the criminals who kill, rob, and kidnap, often on a daily basis, but on the press.

He is so incensed with journalists for their reporting, albeit sometimes riddled with inaccuracies, that he decided to take them to task and teach journalists how to do their job. He wants the media to only tell one side of the story, that of the Griffith saga, and leave out the other side, that of the alleged criminals.

In his zeal to place the blame on journalists who, admittedly, do not always do their due diligence by taking the time to verify the facts, the CoP has now crossed the line into sacrilegious territory.

By setting his sights on the freedom of the press he instantly became guilty of attacking an institution that democracies around the globe have relied on to inform and protect their citizens.

These attacks run the gamut from overzealous governments who often try to conceal information from the public, but also on criminals of every stripe; those who smuggle people, guns, drugs, and other illegal substances, to white-collar criminals in government.

A clear example of that is the ongoing war by a beleaguered US President Donald Trump against the press, who he continuously calls the “fake news media” whenever they expose inaccuracies in his statements.

Just last week Trump tweeted, “The press has never been more dishonest than it is today. Stories are written that have absolutely no basis in fact.” Trump also called The New York Times “the enemy of the people.” Times publisher AG Sulzberger called that statement “not just false, it’s dangerous.”

By attacking the press, the CoP is giving others who are opposed to their activities being exposed an excuse to verbally and physically attack journalists. According to Reporters without Borders, “Animosity against journalists is growing.”

Here in TT, our score has dropped five points in our 2018 ranking in the World Press Freedom Index. Will this attack on press freedom by the Commissioner of Police impact our ranking in 2019? Is this attack orchestrated by the Government, or is it a lone-wolf, off-the-cuff remark by Griffith?

While this may have been a shot across the bough, he could also be opening up the floodgates against the press for further attacks similar to the one that occurred last year when a reporter was assaulted for attempting to take photos at the A&V Drilling compound. We can only hope that the police’s new one-shot-one-kill policy does not also encompass journalists.

The press in TT is not the enemy of the people, it is the last bastion of our democracy and the reporters are the ones who will often place their lives on the line to ensure that the Government and the criminals do not run roughshod over the citizenry.

Furthermore, as we gear up for the upcoming elections, there are politicians who will blame the press for not giving them the coverage they expect. Moreover, with political neophytes popping up, seemingly from nowhere, who think they have the answers to all that ails us, we can expect more attacks from new quarters of an increasingly vitriolic nature.

REX CHOOKOLINGO, Diego Martin