Diego man dies hours after being shot

File photo

A 23-year-old Diego Martin man died five hours after he was shot in the head at Harding Place, Cocorite.

Dareem Baker, of Cizan Trace, Diego Martin, died at the St James District Medical Complex at around 7.30pm.

Police said no one has been arrested.

It was reported that Baker was taken to the hospital by police and had surgery but was last listed in critical condition.