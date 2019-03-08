Deyalsingh: Local govt reform coming soon

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh. FILE PHOTO

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says legislation for the introduction of local government reform will be tabled in Parliament within the current fourth session of the 11th Parliament upon Cabinet approval.

“The Government is fully committed to fulfilling its promise of local government reform.”

He was responding to question in the House yesterday on the timetable for the legislation.

Speaking on behalf of Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein, Deyalsingh said a draft bill entitled Miscellaneous Provisions Local Government Reform Bill 2019 was submitted by the Local Government Ministry to Cabinet for review and approval in January 2019.

“And the review process is almost complete.”

He said after the review by Cabinet, the relevant legislation would be introduced in Parliament. Chaguanas East MP Fazal Karim asked what was the timeline for the introduction of the legislation. Deyalsingh said he could not give an exact date, but reiterated it would be in the current fourth session of Parliament.