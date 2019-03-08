Correction: ‘ Kees wants TUCO to look at Road March; online petition for Savannah Grass’

Kees Dieffenthaller is happy that the intention of Savannah Grass has resonated with people.

A Newsday online story posted on Thursday dealt with Kees Dieffenthaller’s statement on the process for choosing the Road March, as well as an independent online petition for his song, Savannah Grass, to be given a people’s choice award.

Regrettably, the story appeared with the headline: KES wants TUCO to look at Road March Online petition for Savannah Grass. This was a punctuation error. This is what should have appeared: Kees wants TUCO to look at Road March; online petition for Savannah Grass.

Our apologies for any misunderstanding caused by the original headline, which has been corrected.