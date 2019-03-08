Cops catch robbers in PoS

FOUR men were arrested in Port of Spain on Carnival Tuesday, minutes after they allegedly robbed a man in St James.

The four men, whose ages range from 30 to 36, are in a holding cell at the St James police station while further investigations are carried out.

Police said the victim, a 30-year-old man, was walking along Hyderbad Street at about 7.45 pm when he was confronted by three men, one of whom had a gun. They beat and robbed him of a quantity of cash and two cell phones before escaping in a silver Nissan Tiida.

The victim reported the robbery and Emergency Response Patrol (ERP) officers went on the lookout for the bandits.

The cops caught up with them in Port of Spain, where they arrested the men and recovered the stolen cash and cell phones.