Bail for alleged gang member

ONE of the men charged along with two police officers for gang-related offences has been granted $90,000 bail by an Arima magistrate.

Jean Michel Alonzo Staple first appeared before magistrate Joanne Connor on Thursday, charged with being a gang member and counselling a gang.

Also appearing on Thursday were PCs Angelo Cedeno and Don Balgobin. Cedeno was charged with misbehaviour and counselling a gang and granted $200,000 bail. Balgobin was charged with corrupting receiving an undisclosed sum of money as an inducement to forego prosecution. He was granted $85,000 bail.

Since the police did not have Staple’s criminal records tracing to determine if he had pending charges or convictions, he was brought back to court today for Connor to determine bail.

Staple, 31, of Trincity, has a pending matter for possession of a firearm and is the father of two.

He was granted $90,000 bail with surety to be approved by a clerk of the peace, or a cash alternative of $15,000. He was also ordered to report to the Arima police station every Saturday.