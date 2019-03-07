Woman, 47, man, 77, missing

ON the morning of Fantastic Friday, 47-year-old Elisha Rooplal entered a taxi to go to work and has not been seen since. Her worried husband reported her missing yesterday to the police, who are calling on the public to help find her.

A police media release today said Rooplal was last seen getting into a Marabella taxi on Friday at about 7 am to go to her workplace in San Fernando.

She lives at Harris Village in South Oropouche and has a tattoo of a rose on her right hand. Rooplal is of mixed descent, slim-built, five feet tall and light brown in complexion.

South Oropouche police are investigating.

In an unrelated incident, police are also calling on the public to help find a 77-year-old pensioner from Churchill Road in Point Fortin. Police said a neighbour last saw Lawrence Lewis

at about 10 am on Saturday going into his home. On Tuesday, a friend reported him missing to Point Fortin police.

Lewis is five foot seven inches tall, of African descent and has a brown complexion.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rooplal and Lewis can contact police at 999, 800 TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station. People can also WhatsApp or text the Commissioner of Police at 482 GARY (4279).