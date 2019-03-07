US hatred on rise around the world

THE EDITOR: A lot of Trinidadians enjoy products and services from the US, while at the same time unfairly criticising that country. If they hate America, then why do they use its products and visit the country? This is hypocrisy.

Some have rightly questioned why the prime minister did not seek the medical assistance of cardiologists in TT, or treatment at its private or public health institutions. Or why didn’t he seek treatment in Venezuela? It’s hypocritical to do deals with Venezuela in direct defiance of America’s wishes and then go to the US to have medical tests.

There is an outrageous anti-US sentiment filling newspapers and airwaves over that country’s policies and it has unfortunately mushroomed into poisonous hatred.

Many people loathe the US and this extreme anti-Americanism has grown disturbingly pervasive throughout the world. The hate speech has gone well beyond the usual suspects in the Middle East, infecting Europe, Asia, Canada and TT.

Former British prime minister Tony Blair complained that “some of the rhetoric I hear used about America is more savage than some of the rhetoric I used to hear about murderer and dictator Saddam (Hussein) and the Iraqi regime.”

SIMON WRIGHT, Chaguanas