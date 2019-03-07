Skerritt, Shallow plan to intensify election campaign BCA invites CWI challengers to meeting…

Dr Kishore Shallow

AFTER rejecting Cricket West Indies (CWI) election challengers Ricky Skerritt and Dr Kishore Shallow, the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) has invited the challengers to attend its next board meeting on Tuesday.

In a press conference call with regional media and stakeholders yesterday, Skerritt and Dr Shallow said they planned to intensify their campaign over the next two weeks, as the pair attempt to win the CWI election on March 24 in Jamaica. Skerritt is hoping to end Dave Cameron’s six-year run as president and Shallow wants to unseat Emmanuel Nanton as vice-president.

Skerritt and Shallow’s nominations have been supported by the Leeward Islands Cricket Board and the TT Cricket Board, but the BCA, the Guyana Cricket Board and the Windward Islands Cricket Board, rejected their request to present their plans for West Indies cricket. The Jamaica Cricket Board recently said it will meet soon to decide who it is supporting.

However, Skerritt was cheerful yesterday after receiving a message from the BCA.

He said, “We have been interacting as much as we can and I think you know that three boards basically told us that they weren’t interested in hearing our message. I am so happy to say, for whatever it is worth, that this (yesterday) morning I opened a message from the secretary of the Barbados Cricket Association inviting me to consider attending their next monthly board meeting which is happening next Tuesday in Barbados.”

Skerritt and Shallow will have to earn more support from the other territorial boards to defeat Cameron, as each of the six territorial boards has two votes.

Skerritt said his team will continue encouraging voters to come on board.

“What you have to do as a candidate for an election is to continue to post your message as much as you can to influential people and to the actual voters, and that’s what we are seeking to do and to intensify over the next couple of weeks,” Skerritt said.

Skerritt knows it will not be an easy task to defeat Cameron, but will give it 100 per cent. He said, “It is our task to convince those that have the voting power to choose our team so, we are in that process of doing that and we will continue to do that right up to the very end.”

Shallow says the region cannot keep thinking West Indies cricket has reached its maximum potential. “We have been fed across the region that we are operating at our optimum best. I am sure if we ask the question here between this small panel here of 20, at least 18 of us will say ‘No we are not at our best,’” Shallow said.