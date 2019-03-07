Safe beaches for Ash Wednesday cool-down

Beach-goers enjoy a fun day of rest and relaxation in the sun on Maracas Beach yesterday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

The sun was hot, the sky clear and blue, the water was cool: the perfect setting for a cool-down after a long Carnival weekend, soothing those feting muscles and easing back into work mode.

It has long been a custom for many to visit Maracas Beach on Ash Wednesday to relax and yesterday was no different as hundreds lolled on the beach or took advantage of cooling down in the clear water.

One of the visitors was French chef Nico Montagut, who will be returning home today after a ten-day stay.

"I wish I could stay a little longer."

Montagut made the most of his time here, attending Machel Monday and Tuesday on the Rocks. He played J'Ouvert and mas on Monday and Tuesday.

"I met Machel and it was amazing, he is the king of soca."

As a chef, Montagut was overwhelmed by the local foods, saying he would definitely be back next year.

Paul and Alan Brown from Toronto have promised to make Carnival a must-do every year after their experience with the fetes and J'Ouvert

Colin Crawford and Shivaughn McEwan flew in from the UK to join their friend Solange Mendoza and played with the band Mardi Gras of TT. They will be here for the rest of the month.

"We have been coming for Carnival over the years, and I must say that this year we felt very safe. It was very comfortable being out and enjoying ourselves."

This was a sentiment that head of the North Eastern Division Senior Supt Inraj Balram echoed. He said it was a very safe and quiet weekend for the beach-goers.

"We have a slightly larger crowd than we did last year. I think that is because of a cruise ship which is docked in Port of Spain at this time."

It was very easy to discern the tourists, who spread out openly in the scorching sun while the locals sought whatever shade they could find.

A few said they had only been in Trinidad for just a few hours.

Balram said yesterday there were 16 police officers on duty, and the number would increase to 30 as the crowd got larger. He said also said there were 13 lifeguards on duty at Maracas, Las Cuevas, Tyrico and Blanchisseuse.

"We also have three drones doing surveillance over the area. We have a breathalyser team standing by. Of course, we are urging people not to drink and drive and have a designated driver. That is very important for their safety and the safety of others."

Later yesterday, lifeguards had to rescue a man who got into difficulties in the water.