Retired CG man’s death classified as accidental

Richard Edwards

POLICE have classified the death of businessman and retired coast guardsman Richard Edwards as “accidental, due to negligence in using his licensed firearm.”

Edwards, 50, accidentally shot himself while showing employees how to use a gun on Friday night.

He was the owner of Multinational Specialist Network Richard Edwards.

In a statement yesterday, police confirmed that Edwards was previously named among several people in a report on the wounding of Dillian Johnson, the alleged friend of Chief Justice Ivor Archie.

The statement said, “The deceased was previously named among several other persons relative to a report of wounding with intent involving Dillon Johnson, however, he was never interviewed by the police, as investigators did not have sufficient evidence to question him in that matter.

“Investigations into this matter are ongoing.”

Eyewitnesses said Edwards' last words were, “This is how it is done. This is what I want you to do,” before he pointed the gun to his face and pulled the trigger. He then collapsed.

According to a police report, on Friday night Edwards was giving a lecture in a classroom at his business in Point Lisas on proper methods of loading a gun.

Police said Edwards was using his personal gun in a demonstration.

“Mr. Edwards took out his licensed 9mm pistol and began demonstrating some techniques with the firearm.

“During the demonstration, he reloaded the pistol, removed the magazine and placed it to his head, as he explained his actions to the group. Despite warnings from some of the persons present, he continued his actions, released the trigger, and a loud explosion was then heard as he fell to the floor.

“Mr. Edwards was rushed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex via EHS (Emergency Health Services)."

He was pronounced dead on arrival.

"Police have since recorded several statements from eyewitnesses and so far they have corroborated this sequence of events,” the police statement said.