Policeman held on gang inquiries released

ONE of the policemen who were detained two weekends ago for allegedly helping criminal gangs has been released.

The policeman, a relative of a former police commissioner, was held on February 22, and a high court order for his further detention was successfully sought by police. The police were given until March 8 to hold the policeman for questioning.

Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds, who granted the detention order, also refused to lift it after the policeman’s attorneys filed a lawsuit.

Newsday understands the policeman was released on Wednesday night.

However, two others are expected to appear before an Arima magistrate.

The policeman was one of two policemen detained by officers of the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit (OCIU). They were reportedly arrested by the OCIU at the Arouca police station after they returned from court.

Their lockers were also reportedly searched, their cell phone seized and their homes searched.

They were the first policemen to be held under the Anti-Gang Act of 2018.