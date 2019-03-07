Police kill 2 at jewellery store burglary Relatives of slain teen cry foul as

Concerned Citizen Street in Couva where 14 year old Kevon Simmons lived he was killed by police on Wednesday morning during a jewellery store burglary on Southern Main Road, Couva. PHOTO BY ANSEL JEBODH

WHEN 16-year-old form three student Kevon Simmons left his home on the evening of Carnival Tuesday, he told relatives he was overnighting by a friend in Couva. He never made it back home as police yesterday shot and killed him inside Tiana’s Jewellery store in Couva, having responded to a report of a robbery in progress which turned out to be a burglary. Another man, identified as Curtis James, 23, was also killed in what police referred to as a shootout with criminals. He lived at Railway Road, a short distance behind the Couva police station.

According to police, the two entered the store on Southern Main Road, Couva, at about 5 am yesterday when they smashed the front glass door. The security (Blink) alarm went off, alerting police and the owners to the burglary.

Police said, by the time officers had responded, the duo had already placed hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewellery in a school bag.

Police of the Couva CID and Central Division Task Force who went to the scene said they were shot at by the two then unidentified males and became fearful for their lives. They returned, fire killing the two who were inside the store.

In the aftermath of the shooting, police seized a gun with ammunition and the bag with jewellery.

Relatives of Simmons gathered at the family’s home at Concerned Citizen Street, California, and criticised police whom they accused of "murdering two children."

A woman who identified herself as an aunt of Simmons said: "I am not saying the child was wrong, I am not saying the child was right, but police were wrong.

"Kevon was not a bad child and his life could have turned around. In trying to fit in at 16, he ended up following the wrong set of people. The child deserved a chance, but police murdered those children."

Simmons was a student of Couva West Secondary School.

"These police shot the child in his chest. He was a nice boy. Why didn’t police lock them up instead?"

Simmons' grieving father Devon Simmons-Reece said his son left home on the night of Carnival Tuesday saying he was going to attend Carnival events in Couva. The boy intended to overnight by a friend in Couva.

The father said: "He celebrated his 16th birthday on January 8. He left last night and said he was going to Carnival celebrations and after that, to spend the night by a friend."

The boy’s mother Lisa was too distraught to speak.

Speaking to Newsday yesterday, the owner Anna Parriag said in the last three years thieves had targeted the store three times.

In the first incidents, burglars broke the entrance door and stole some items. Last November gunmen wearing hoodies entered the store and announced a robbery.

"When I saw the gun, I ran. They broke the showcase with the gun. My husband threw a hammer at them and they left without taking anything. That happened in the day. It is 25 years we are in business, and now it is the worse for businesspeople," Parraig said.

The businesswoman said the incidents had damaged her psyche, so much so that she has become judgemental of people, something she had previously spoken against.

"I am hesitant to anyone who walks in the store and I never felt that way before. I never felt I should judge someone for how they looked or how they dressed."

Investigations are continuing.