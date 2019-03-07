Pan Trinbago’s Lagniappe at Savannah tomorrow

IN a last minute “dash” to showcase the 2018 Panorama winners and to give both foreigners and locals one final taste of sweet pan, Pan Trinbago will present Lagniappe tomorrow at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain from 8 pm.

Winners in the conventional and single pan categories will appear on the Savannah stage as well as the overall Carnival band of the year, Through Stained Glass Windows, presented by K2K Alliance and Partners.

The top three large steel orchestras BP Renegades, Massy All Stars and Desperadoes will join Pan Elders and TT Defence Force as well as San Juan East Side Symphony.

The two most popular acts for this Carnival will also be guests as Farmer Nappy and Nadia Batson are scheduled to perform.

To add variety to the show, patrons will also get a final chance to see the King and Queen of Carnival 2019 Joseph Lewis (Ghelgath-The Demon Lord of Ice) and Shynel Brizan (Mariella Shadow of Consciousness) who will also parade across the Savannah stage.