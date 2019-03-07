More medical tests for PM

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

ACTING Prime Minister Colm Imbert says the Prime Minister will have a second round of medical tests this weekend.

On Carnival Tuesday morning Dr Rowley left for California for medical tests related to a coronary issue, said a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Last Sunday Rowley told reporters he had missed his 2017 medical check-up, which was now overdue, and he needed to keep tabs on a build-up of plaque in one of his arteries discovered in 2016.

Imbert provided an update yesterday at the post-Cabinet media briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's. He said Rowley underwent tests on Wednesday in Los Angeles and he expected to get the results yesterday. He explained that Los Angeles is four hours behind TT, so at 12pm in Trinidad it was not yet 9am in the state.

"So I don't have an update yet with respect to the results of the tests that went on (Wednesday). We will get that from Dr Rowley, the Honourable Prime Minister, at some point in time."

He said Rowley will undergo a second batch of tests in another part of California on Saturday and a third set on Monday.

"And what he has advised me after tests are in, then he will have a good idea of his situation. He's in good spirits and the country is hoping and praying for a clean bill of health for the Prime Minister. And we hope and pray and wait for more information."

Imbert will act as Prime Minister until Rowley returns. The PM did not give a date, merely telling reporters it would be after his tests are done.