J’Ouvert joy at the expense of others

THE EDITOR: Another J’Ouvert has come and gone. While the band owners are smiling all the way to the bank and the members are still reminiscing on the time that was had, one has to wonder at whose expense.

As a resident of lower Maraval for almost my entire life, my family and I have gotten used to the yearly peace disturbance (being awaken from our sleep at 4 am and having all our windows rattle for hours); and mess from the festivities.

While the decibel level from the music trucks was notably less this year, the destruction is the worst we have ever experienced. The entire street is now stained red and we are faced with the task of restoring our property from looking like a vandalised abandoned one.

Why must my parents (who have never taken part in any Carnival celebration in their lives) have to use their pension to repaint our entire wall, gate and decorative tiles?

I know which band was responsible for most of the damage, as their music trucks stopped in front of our home while the DJ instructed its members not to get paint on the trucks or sound equipment. He also reminded them that they were in a “posh” area, so they had to be careful about throwing the paint on people’s property. By then, the damage was already done. Posh area or not, one’s personal property should be respected at all times.

This same band also decided to play our national anthem in the midst of all the celebrations. I was still in my bed but am sure the revellers did not stand at attention or give the anthem the usual respect.

I am calling on the powers that be to implement measures to alleviate the inconvenience that innocent homeowners are faced with year after year. They should either have paint compensation packages (labour and material) for each homeowner for the damage caused or do not allow the bands to pass in residential areas.

The latter is the preferred option as every single year there seems to be no clear route for the bands and there is always a gridlock (of both cars and people) on my street with bands coming from both directions.

Downtown Port of Spain, Wrightson Road and the Audrey Jeffers Highway are some suggestions for a designated route for all bands.

It is unfair and unacceptable that the enjoyment of some must be at the expense of others.

REBEKAH GUERRERO, Maraval