Fireworks Promotions is Sando Band of the Year

Wayne Hanooman from the band Fireworks which won, Band of the year San Fernando

San Fernando has a new Band of the Year. Fireworks Promotion was declared winner of the coveted competition by mayor Junia Regrello on Thursday morning.

The 2018 defending champion, Kalicharan, failed to qualify for the title after the band boycotted the judging point ,on the basis of congestion on the route and safety for its masqueraders.

Bandleader Wayne Hanooman, who is ill with a virus, was absent from the prizegiving function at City Hall. This prompted Regrello and convenor of the San Fernando Carnival Committee Naigum Joseph to go to the nearby Fireworks mas camp to present Hanooman with the challenge trophy and prize money.

The mayor said it was the first time since 2003 that participants were able to receive their prizes on the Thursday after Carnival.

Although he said the sum of $233,750, allocated by the National Carnival Commission, was insufficient for the mas in the city, Regrello said because he is a “resourceful mayor,” the committee was able to pay prize money for 2019 on Thursday morning.

Regrello also told Hanooman his band was chosen by the ambassador of the Dominican Republic to represent San Fernando in that country’s carnival later this year.

Hanooman said he was shocked, surprised and elated by the mayor’s gesture, his winning for the first time in the band’s history in the large category, and by the invitation to take part in the Dominican Republic carnival. He said he is also scheduled to participate in the Grand Cayman carnival later this year.