FAMALAY Machel wins 10th Road March crown

KINGS OF THE ROAD: From left, Ian "Bunji Garlin" Alvarez, Gamal "Skinny Fabulous" Doyle and Machel Montano, whose song Famalay was judged the Road March for 2019 Carnival. FILE PHOTO

FAMALAY, by Machel Montano, Ian “Bunji Garlin” Alvarez and Gamal “Skinny Fabulous” Doyle, is this year's Road March.

The song was played 346 times at judging points, ahead of Kees Dieffenthaller’s Savannah Grass, which was played 207 times, the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) announced.

This is Montano’s tenth Road March title and Bunji's first. It is also the first time the coveted Carnival title is being shared with a non-national, as Skinny Fabulous is Vincentian. Montano now ties with SuperBlue, with ten titles. The late Aldwyn “Kitchener” Roberts holds the record with 11.

Contacted by Newsday yesterday, Montano said he felt “grateful and humbled” by the win and “appreciative” of all the people who made it happen including his team, Skinny Fabulous, Bunji Garlin and Fay Ann Lyons and family. "Most important of all, I am grateful to the fans and masqueraders out there.

“I just feel grateful that they put their trust in me to pull this together and push to make such a message like Famalay,” he said. Montano said he wants to celebrate the message of the song, which is one of Caribbean unity and “something phenomenal to celebrate.”

At the time of the phone interview, Montano was shooting a video with R&B Grammy-award winning singer Ashanti, “taking soca to the universe.” Montano and Ashanti collaborated for Carnival 2019 on the song The Road.

Montano planned to celebrate his win at the launch last night of the compilation album Soca Universe at Estate 101 in Maraval. The compilation, he said, also features Kees’ Savannah Grass.

“We are going to have a big party. I am going to perform for the people. The best way I know to celebrate is to share my joy with others. So tonight we are inviting everyone up to Estate 101,” he said.

Montano also congratulated Dieffenthaller, saying the best way to celebrate was with Kees, his family and his team “for writing such a great song like Savannah Grass and giving us a run for our money.

“It is what you call a real healthy competition, but most importantly, the songs really touched people’s hearts and souls, and we have to go out there and perform our hearts out to really get the song underneath people’s skin.”

The celebratory event, he said, was planned after the GOAT ( Greatest of all Time) album hit number one. He said the compilation is also on the iTunes reggae charts.

Montano said he wanted to celebrate the family of music coming out of TT, with the world. He said this moment feels surreal. "It feels like a lot of love.”

Machel's Road March wins:

2019, Famalay w/Bunji Garlin and Skinny Fabulous

2018, Soca Kingdom w/SuperBlue

2016, Waiting on the Stage

2015, Like ah Boss

2014, Ministry of Road

2012, Pump Yuh Flag

2011, Advantage

2007, Jumbie

2006, Band of the Year w/Patrice Roberts

1997, Big Truck