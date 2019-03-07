Cudjoe to speak at TTOC sports conference

Sport and Youth Affairs Minister Shamfa Cudjoe

MINISTER of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe will be among the speakers at the fourth Sport Industry TT Conference, hosted by the TT Olympic Committee (TTOC), at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain, from 8.30 am, today.

Also expected to speak at the conference are TTOC president Brian Lewis, president of UANA (Swimming Union of the Americas) Dale Neuburger and Anand Rampersad, who is an administrator of women’s cricket in TT.

Entrepreneurship in sport will be the main focus, with the role of Government in the promotion and facilitation of entrepreneurship in sport being discussed.

Other topics on the agenda are the best practices in sport tourism, technology in sport and the impact of sport on crime.

Recently, president of TTOC Brian Lewis said he was anticipating the seminar. He said, “It is a very interesting and diverse group of presenters and we are looking forward to the usual thought provoking conversations and discussions amongst participants and the presenters.”