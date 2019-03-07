Calypso Rose, Shadow museum to be launched

A Calypso Rose and Shadow museum will be launched this month in Tobago.

Secretary of Tourism, Culture and Transportation councillor Nadine Stewart-Phillips made the announcement as she addressed last week's post Executive Council media briefing at the conference room of the Victor E Bruce Financial Complex in Scarborough.

She said, “Calypso Rose has gifted the Tobago House of Assembly her entire archive spanning the beginning of her career to present, it includes all of her awards as well. Additionally, the family of the late Dr Winston Bailey, Mighty Shadow, they too are desirous of having his archive on display.”

The Secretary said the museum will be at a newly refurbished space at Fort King George, which was once the home of the Department of Culture.

She said, “The museum will highlight the works, life, music and achievements of both Calypso Rose and the Mighty Shadow through the medium of interactive theatre, interactive presentations, music, their various life achievements, workshops and performances, with the understanding of the calypsonian as a storyteller, historian and writer.

“The project will be implemented through the use of theatre techniques adopted from various practitioners and we are very excited for the gains that would be achieved from such a project which is huge – and this would be marketed domestically, regionally and internationally.”