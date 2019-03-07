Bahamian detained by immigration

A Bahamian man who came to Trinidad to visit his girlfriend for the Carnival, and who was detained by immigration last Tuesday, was released by a high court judge at midnight on Friday after his lawyers intervened. Lawrence Kwasi Zogli was able to enjoy his Carnival and meet his girlfriend’s parents as he intended.Zogli returned home on Tuesday.

When he arrived here, Zogli, a pharmacist in Nassau, Bahamas, was questioned by immigration officials and detained after he was told his name showed up on their border control system as being “flagged.”

He was told a name search showed he was charged for attempted human trafficking in Cuba, which he confirmed. He said he was convicted and sentenced to 13 years in 2005, but the conviction was quashed in 2009 on appeal.

Zogli said he told the immigration officers after his conviction was quashed, he moved to Nassau and founded his own company. His lawsuit, which was heard by Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams, said he was issued with a rejection order for his immediate deportation.

He also said he begged for a phone call and tried to present his supporting documents, but was told by one immigration officer that she did not want to her him and did not care what he had to say.

Zogli was taken to the Airport Suite hotel and kept under detention until arrangements were made to have him deported. His lawyers Jagdeo Singh, Dinesh Rambally, Kiel Taklalsingh and Stefan Ramkissoon of Fortis Chambers filed a judicial review application which was heard by Quinlan-Williams who, at midnight on Friday, ordered that he remain in TT and be placed under a supervision order.

An assistant registrar of the high court called the Immigration Division to tell them of the court’s order, but when the lawyers went to the hotel, officials there refused to release Zogli, claiming they were employees of an airline acting on instruction of immigration officials. It was only when contact was made with the deputy chief immigration officer, was Zogli released at about 4 am on Friday. His passport was also eventually returned to him.