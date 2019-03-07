Archbishop: Lent a chance to show hospitality

Parishioner Anika Noeriga and her daughter, Ty-Liyah Matiste after receiving ashes at Our Lady of Perpetual Help church yesterday. Archbishop Charles Gordon officiated over yesterday’s mass. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER

RC Archbishop Jason Gordon said, as the country begins its 40 days of praying and fasting, it was a wonderful opportunity for the faithful to reach out and help those in need, as it would bring the nation and people closer to God.

As he delivered the midday mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church, San Fernando, to start the period of fasting and repentance, the archbishop told the packed congregation to observe the three H’s – hymns, homily and hospitality.

He also encouraged them to practise the good habits of praying, fasting and alms-giving. Gordon said it was a wonderful time in the nation to show hospitality to so many people who had come here because their nation was in turmoil, referring to the political instability in nearby Venezuela that had forced tens of thousands of citizens to flee to this country.

He lamented that there were also too many poor people in TT.

“It is a shame. We should not have people in our country starving.

Give hospitality to a stranger.

When our neighbours have trouble, we’ve got to help out. Share what you have.”

At the service, which was conducted mainly by children from the St Gabriel’s Girls and San Fernando Boys’ schools, the archbishop also advised against passing judgement on those who might be in need by questioning whether they deserved the help or would put what they got to good use.

“Who are we to judge?”

He said the important thing was that they had a need, they asked, and help was given.

He advised against being boastful when giving alms, saying, “Do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing.”

He gave the same advice to those who were fasting: not to wear a face of doom and gloom for the public to know of their penance, but to put on their brightest face instead.

Stressing the other H’s – hymns and homily – Gordon told the congregation to feed their souls with sacred rather than secular music and with reading the special Lenten lessons.

Hundreds of Catholics turned up for the mass, one of the most important days in the Christian calendar, where they received ashes, in the sign of a cross on the forehead, marking the beginning of a period of repentance of sin and self-denial.

The 40-day period of fasting will end on Easter Sunday.