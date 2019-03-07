Accident leaves man with broken arm

ONE man is hospitalised after being injured in an early-morning accident with a trailer truck on the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Claxton Bay.

Southern Division police said, shortly after 6 am today the man was driving a Mazda 323 car alongside the truck on the northbound lane of the highway. On reaching under the Forres Park flyover, a piece of large mechanical equipment fell from the tray of the truck and into the path of the car. The man was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital and Southern Division police said he received a broken arm and other injuries.

No one else was injured police said, but the accident caused a major traffic pileup which lasted hours, backing up as far as from the Mon Repos roundabout and Marabella.

St Margaret’s police are investigating.