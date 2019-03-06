Woman in court for biting cop

Photo: Jeff Mayers

A WOMAN appeared in court this morning for biting a policeman when he tried to arrest her on Carnival Monday.

Mackhala Williams, 19, pleaded not guilty before magistrate Alicia Chankar in the San Fernando Magistrates' Court to assaulting PC Shane Jaisaire on Lady Hailes Avenue, San Fernando. The charge alleged that Williams bit him on the right hand.

The charge of assault arose from an attempt by police to arrest Williams for obscene language on Lady Hailes Avenue.

Williams pleaded not guilty to the charge of biting Jaisaire and guilty to using obscene language.

Police prosecutor Cleyon Seedan said police heard Williams shouting, "My mother get push down and nobody eh f--king care."

Chankar ordered her to pay $200 within a week or serve 15 days in jail.

On the biting charge, she was granted $5,000 bail to reappear next week Friday.