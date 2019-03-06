Woman charged for pensioner’s murder

A 25-YEAR-OLD woman is expected to appear before a Sangre Grande magistrate charged with the murder of a 74-year-old Matura man.

Police said Rosa Gonzales, a burger cart operator is expected in court to answer a charge of murdering Trevor Johnson. Police reported that last week Tuesday, Johnson was visited by an individual at his Savannah Drive home at 1.30 pm.

An argument later occurred and Johnson was chopped once in the neck. He died at the scene.