Why Pooran not given same chance?

THE EDITOR: Having been advised by Cricket West Indies (CWI) to be available for selection for the West Indies against England in the current series, Nicholas Pooran has appeared in only one of the five ODI games.

The potential damage to a young player’s confidence plus the additional pressure to perform when next he is selected, is hardly the recipe for a successful international career.

One notes that both Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer were given repeated opportunities after failures to restore their confidence. So why is Pooran not being afforded the same opportunity?

Pooran was given a lucrative contract to take part in the PSL T2O tournament currently in progress in Pakistan. He must be wondering now if he made the right decision with the resulting financial loss that has now occurred.

If he had turned his back on the West Indies and played in Pakistan he ran the risk of being banned by CWI. He is therefore in no man’s land.

TONY BOODHOO, Ontario