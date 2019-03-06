What’s wrong with the localdoctors, PM?

THE EDITOR: Why is it necessary for the Prime Minister to go to the US to have a heart check?

We have been told by politicians here that we have a good health service with many qualified doctors. However, it would appear they are not good enough to diagnosis or treat medical conditions associated with our politicians, including the Prime Minister, or the elite.

Something is not at all right with our health service. Doctors here should complain and ask why is it necessary that any of our citizens should seek such basic medical help from doctors in advanced nations – and at taxpayers’ expense at that – when this is not at all necessary.

They should demonstrate, too, about the fact that they are treated as just useless quacks, which appears to be supported by certain citizens who ignore the doctors’ status and professionalism.

Ignoring the basic medical services provided by our health professionals is setting a very bad example to other citizens.

GA MARQUES via e-mail