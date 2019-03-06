Veteran DJ Wendell Mitchell dies

DJ and photographer Wendell Mitchell in a photo from his Facebook page.

VETERAN DJ and videographer Wendell Mitchell has died.

He collapsed on Carnival Monday evening while working on Balroop's Sound System trailer in the Bliss Carnival mas band. He was taken to hospital and later died.

Vishnu Balroop, CEO of Balroop's Sound System, explained Mitchell had arranged the truck for Bliss and worked on the music as well. He said he had a good working relationship with Mitchell and had known him for 40 years.

"He is one of the best persons I have ever known in my life. A very nice guy."

Former head of news at Trinidad and Tobago Television Neil Giuseppi told Newsday Mitchell was a good friend and a fine gentleman, and "one of the best DJs I have ever seen in TT."

Giuseppi recalled that between 1981 and 1994, when he lived in Petit Valley, he would have an annual Christmas party at home. and Mitchell would always be the DJ.

"He was so well appreciated by everybody."

He said Mitchell had a knack of being able to feel out a crowd of any age and know what music was appropriate.

"He could find the correct mix. Everybody from the start would be on the floor dancing. I would marvel at that."

He was shocked when he heard of Mitchell's death, adding, "He will be sorely missed."

There was also an outpouring of condolences on social media.