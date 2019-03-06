Use Lenten season to return to God

USE the Lenten season to intensify your prayer life. This was the advice Fr Emmanuel Dafe gave during his Ash Wednesday homily at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, Queen Street in Port of Spain.

Dafe encouraged parishioners to return to God. He said all have sinned and this is the time to reconcile themselves to God and to their brothers and sisters.

“Today marks the beginning of the Lenten season starting with Ash Wednesday. Ash Wednesday is symbolic, the ashes is imposed on our forehead to remind us that we are dust and unto dust we shall return. Within this period it is marked by prayer, fasting, and thanksgiving.

“We are embarking on the 40 days journey that will lead to Easter as we enter in the mas of the Lord’s Supper to celebrate Christ resurrection.”