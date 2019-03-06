US resident fined for expletives, resisting arrest

A US resident was fined $1,100 by a Port of Spain magistrate for using obscene language and resisting arrest after he was held on Carnival Tuesday morning on Charlotte Street.

Kenneth Arneaud was given a month to pay the fines, or have someone pay it for him.

Also fined the same amount for the same offences was Imani Kwanza, also called Imani Smith, who pleaded guilty when she appeared before magistrate Sanara Toon-McQuilkin yesterday.

Kwanza was arrested in San Juan on Carnival Saturday, and told the magistrate she was drinking but did not remember details of what happened.

Both Kwanza and Arneaud were advised to exercise some control in the future, especially after they had had some drinks.

Another man was also fined $100 for using obscene language on Carnival Sunday.

Also appearing in the Third Court was student Daren Augustus, 19, who was held by police for wearing a camouflage T-shirt on Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook, on Carnival Tuesday.

He pleaded guilty but was not immediately sentenced as the policeman who charged him was not in court, and neither was the T-shirt. He was given his own bail of $2,000 and told to return to court on March 14.

Toon-McQuilkin said there should be some uniformity in the laying of charges relating to the possession of camouflage clothing, since cases come to court under different pieces of legislation, including the Customs Act, Defence Force Act and the Summary Courts Act.

Expected to return to court in April is Devindra Singh, who was held on Carnival Saturday in Barataria, allegedly with a device used to smoke cocaine. He pleaded guilty, but since the policeman who charged him was not in court and the prosecution did not have the facts or a criminal record for Singh, he was granted his own bail of $5,000 and told to return to court on April 9.