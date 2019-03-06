Two bandits killed in Couva

Central Division police went to the scene while a robbery was in progress at a jewellery store in Couva shortly after 5am today. The two unidentified bandits were shot dead by them, after they had already bagged hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewellery and were about to leave Tiana’s Jewellers.

Police of the Couva CID and Central Division Task Force said they were shot at and became fearful for their lives. They returned, fire killing the men who were inside the store.

Police seized a gun with ammunition, and jewellery in a bag near the bodies of the "John Does".

The doors to the store at Southern Main Road in Couva, were smashed.