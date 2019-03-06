Tobago schools report low turnout

Tobago schools are reporting a low turnout of students on Ash Wednesday, leading to the early dismissal of a number of primary and secondary schools across the island.

Orlando Kerr, Tobago officer of the TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA), was unable to provide any data but said teachers had reported that very few children came to school. "No reports of health and safety issues were made, so I suspect the early dismissal was because of the low turnout,” Kerr told Newsday.

Most Tobago teachers came to work, he said.

Many schools, including Roxborough Secondary and Signal Hill Secondary, were dismissed by 12pm.

The Secretary for the Division of Education, Innovation and Energy at the THA is yet to release a statement.