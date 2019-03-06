Soldier killed in Claxton Bay

FILE PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

LANCE Corporal Mark St Cyr, 33, was shot dead earlier today while liming at a bar in Claxton Bay. Police said patrons of Side Bar off the Southern Main Road near Claxton Bay junction witnessed the murder shortly after midnight.

A gunman walked up to St Cyr and shot him in the head, killing him on the scene, after which the gunman ran away.

St Cyr, who lived at Edinburgh 500 in Chaguanas, had a marijuana matter pending in the Couva Magistrates Court and was on bail. He also had a conviction for having marijuana, police said.

St Cyr was last based at Cumuto barracks. Sgt Ramdial, PC Ramoutar and other officers from the Couva CID and Homicide Bureau Region III visited the scene.