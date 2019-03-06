Small turnout for Scarborough mud mas

Fog Angels J'Ouvert revellers make their way through Crown Point. PHOTO BY DAVID REID

An incident-free J’Ouvert was enjoyed by a small group of revellers in Scarborough, as the capital city experienced another low turnout for mud mas on Carnival Monday. J’Ouvert celebrations kicked off at 4 am, with the traditional and ole mas bands hitting the streets.

Though limited with patrons and onlookers, J’Ouvert revellers brought their water, powder, paint and mud to dance to soca music and show off their costumes. One reveller with binoculars in hand and a sign which read, “Whey meh Sandals?” poked fun at the decision of the international resort to pull out of plans for a Tobago branch.

At Crown Point, the vibe was much better with the most popular songs were Machel Montano, Skinny Fabulous and Bunji Garlin’s Road March contender, Famalay. Mr Killa’s Run Wid It and Kees’ Savannah Grass.

Later in the afternoon, Scarborough and Roxborough came alive with the parade of bands. The action continued Monday night with mas at both locations.