Sex committee probes four ministries

File photo: Marshelle Haseley

A parliamentary committee discussing a proposal for public access to the sex offenders registry will examine officials from four government ministries, said a parliamentary statement today.

The Senate Special Select Committee on the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019 holds its third meeting on Thursday at 3 pm in the J Hamilton Maurice Room at the Office of Parliament, Tower D, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

Those invited to attend are the Gender and Child Affairs Division of the Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, and Ministry of Education.The committee is chaired by Clarence Rambharat, who is otherwise Agriculture Minister.