Readymix promotes road safety

Readymix cement mixer with a road safety message to pedestrians. PHOTO COURTESY READYMIX

In an effort to reinforce the dangers associated with heavy vehicles, Readymix (West Indies) Ltd has launched the first of its safety branded concrete mixers to encourage greater road safety among drivers and and pedestrians.

The move is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

In a media release last Friday, the concrete producer said road fatalities have “more than doubled” as compared to 2018, and that it felt “duty-bound to do its part in creating a stronger road safety culture in Trinidad and Tobago.”

On February 22, the company launched the concrete mixer, targeting pedestrians with the message “Don’t Chance it…Look out before You Step Out”.

The drum of the concrete mixer is in a strikingly yellow colour, designed to easily capture attention.

The initiative was done in conjunction with Mexican parent company, Cemex.

Addressing employees, Readymix general manager Nigel Tozer said its goal is to use the trucks as “moving billboards to remind everyone of the potential danger around large vehicles.”

“The TTPS recently raised concern over what it has called an alarming increase in road deaths involving pedestrians. We are hoping to make a difference by using a couple of our trucks as moving billboards to remind everyone of the potential danger around large vehicles.

“If we could save at least one life by this intervention, it would be considered successful”.

Tozer said the company will also complement the initiative by providing ongoing training for the company’s drivers under its “Driving Essentials” programme.

On February 25, Claudia Hunte, 68, was killed following a collision with a cement truck along Windward Road in Tobago.

According to statistics, 35 pedestrians, six motorcyclists and nine cyclists lost their lives on the nation’s roads in 2018.