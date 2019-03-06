PM, AG respond to call for inquiry into TTCB

Nominated member of the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) and former national cricketer Zaheer Ali

A petition by an ex-national cricketer for the TT Cricket Board of Control (Incorporation) Act to be revisited has been sent to the Sport Minister by the Prime Minister and the Attorney General.

Zaheer Ali, a former nominated member of the local cricketing body, in January repeatedly called for the TTCB’s constitution to be amended to address what he said were conflicts of interest.

He wrote to Dr Keith Rowley and Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi asking for a commission of inquiry to be set up to look into the affairs of the TTCB and to “conduct a thorough and transparent enquiry into the administrative and operational aspects of the TTCB for legislative and constitutional reform.”

Ali says he also intends to engage the Sport Company (SPORTT) and corporate TT to take action to ensure that the TTCB’s operations are in line with the law, good corporate practice and principles and public policy before state funds are allocated to it.

Yesterday, he said he received responses from both the Office of the PM and the AG to say his petition was sent to the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, which is charged with developing the national sport policy.

Al-Rawi also applauded Ali for his dedication to improving cricket, but told him his office was not in a position to give advice on the propriety of setting up a commission of inquiry into the TTCB’s affairs.

Ali acknowledged both the PM’s and AG’s recognition of the national and regional importance of the issues he raised, and thanked them for their prompt response to his entreaty in ensuring that there is “democracy, transparency, accountability and the promotion of good corporate governance.”

He said it was his expectation that Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe would consider the “best interest of the sport and for the public good.”

Ali said he has also invited Cudjoe to give serious consideration to the TTCB Act, which he said affords the local cricketing body “unfettered discretion to make rules and regulations with the power to vary or revoke.”

Ali has suggested that the rules and regulations of the TTCB be subjected to scrutiny by the Registrar General, the Ministry of Sport or any other authority to ensure there is transparency and accountability.

He has also suggested the the rules and regulations should be published and formulated with the guidance of the Companies Act to promote corporate governance, since the TTCB was a corporate body.

Ali also said although the national body for local cricket receives state funding, the act was silent on the need for public audits, the authority to incorporate subsidiary companies, dissolution of the TTCB, civil remedies and alternative dispute resolution methods for members and players as well as the filing of annual returns, among other things.

He has also suggested that a similar inquiry be held for other sporting bodies which may be in need of reform.

Ali says the current status quo of the TTCB, which has the unfettered statutory discretion granted it by the TTCBC Incorporation Act, of 1989 to make rules, “is not being exercised for the public good and is not facilitating good corporate governance and good administration.”

“Generally all is not well at the TTCB,” he said.

Ali also hinted at possible legal action.

He recently called for the act to be revisited on the heels of alleged financial and administrative misconduct.

Last year, an audit by the National Gas Company, a former TTCB sponsor, alleged mismanagement of funds, and a recent PriceWaterhouseCoopers audit spoke of possible collusion.