Newsday reporter's mom dies

GONE TO REST: Phool Jankie, 101, mother of Newsday reporter Seeta Persad.

PHOOL Jankie, the mother of Newsday’s south bureau reporter Seeta Persad, died peacefully at her Mandingo Road, Princes Town home yesterday.

Jankie, whose first name means 'single flower', was 101 years old. She had 12 children and was recently featured in the online news magazine, ICDN Today. Persad said her mother was a hard worker who cut cane, planted rice and raised cattle.

Her house was always surrounded by flowers, Persad said. Another of Jankie's children, former newspaper columnist Ariti Jankie remembered her mother as a “picture of serenity in my mind” who lived a clean life with a “sense of purity and dignity.” Funeral arrangements have not been finalised. Newsday extends condolences to Persad and her family.