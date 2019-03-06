Muslim leader hits Mr Killa’s ‘Run Wid It’

Mr Killa commands the audience at Army Fete, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. FILE PHOTO

IT defies rational behaviour. This is the view of social activist Umar Abdullah of International Power Soca Monarch Mr Killa’s Run Wid It hit song.

In a media release, Abdullah said the song encourages violence at a time when crime in TT, especially robbery-related murders, is too prevalent. The chorus, he found, was the offending part, quoting: “He tell meh pick up something. Anything. Rum tell meh to grab something. Anything, I just want to pick up something. Anything, watch how I grab something. Anything. Rum tell meh to run wid it.”

Sung by Grenadian Hollice Mapp, Run Wid It won the soca monarch judges’ nod last Friday night.

But against the backdrop of crime, Abdullah said, the selection of the song spoke volumes about those in leadership positions “and their perceptual distortions, inaccurate judgments and illogical interpretations”. He commented, “We are calling on Government to stop promoting elements of our art form and events that encourages irrational behaviour, by filtering and barring out those constituents who have a tendency to threaten our growth.”

He added that when a song which encourages people to “grab something and run wid it” is promoted as reflecting artistic talent, a signal is being sent that society is in dire need of moral values and standards.

Abdullah said, “It signals a deficiency in our people when it comes to right-thinking and rational behaviour.”