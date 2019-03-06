Monkeys and macaw rescued

This blue and yellow Macaw was also rescued.

POLICE have rescued two squirrel monkeys and a macaw from captivity in Moruga on Monday. The protected animals were being advertised for sale by a businessman in Grand Chemin.

According to a police report, at about 10 am, police and game wardens, acting on information, stopped the driver of a van along Moruga Road in St Mary’s. Police searched the van and found the protected animals in cages.

The animals are indigenous to the South American mainland and are believed to have been smuggled into the country to be sold as pets. A 50-year-old man was arrested and charged under the Conservation of Wildlife Act. He is expected to appear before a Princes Town magistrate today.

The animals are now being cared for by Game Wardens at a Forestry Division Wildlife Centre until a decision is made on what to do with them in court. Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat praised the action of the police and game wardens in a post on his Facebook page.