Man shot at mas camp

File photo

Police are investigating the shooting of a 23-year-old man at a moko jumbie mas camp in Cocorite this afternoon.

Police said Dareem Baker, of Cizan Trace, Diego Martin was at Harding Place, Cocorite, at around 2.45 pm when three men shot him five times in the head.

Police were called and Baker was taken to the St James medical complex where he underwent emergency surgery and is listed in critical condition.