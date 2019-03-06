‘I did not think, I acted’ Man foils carjacking, makes citizen’s arrest

A CUNUPIA man is being hailed a hero after he risked life and limb to come to the aid of a woman who was being savagely beaten in her own car by a would-be carjacker on Monday night.

Trevor Narine, 43, yesterday told Newsday when he saw the woman in trouble, he swung into action. "I saw that the woman was being attacked and I didn't think...I acted," Narine said. “I just thank God everything worked out the way it did, because I know the danger I could have been in.”

Narine, a valuator and father of two, was driving along the main road at about 8.15 pm and as he neared the Lakshmi Girls Hindu College, he saw two cars on Tunnel Drive and thought an accident had taken place. On nearing the cars, he realised a robbery was in progress.

“I was passing the vehicles and a lady screamed out 'Help that woman! Help her! She is getting robbed!' I saw a woman hanging out one of the vehicles with the seatbelt wrapped around her neck. A man was hitting her on the head over and over as she hung out the car,” Narine said

Narine said he parked his car to the side of the road and ordered his two children aged 11 and 14, to "stay inside!" He then jumped out and ran to the victim's car, grabbed hold of the man and yanked him out of the car. During a brief tussle, Narine kicked the bandit several times.

Other people ran to Narine's assistance and helped subdue the man. The dazed woman was led to a nearby bus shed to sit while a call was made to the police. Narine said he and others kept the suspect on the ground. Police arrived and arrested the man who up to press time, was at the St Joseph police station awaiting charges.

Asked if at any point did he stop to think about the risks of engaging a bandit, Narine said that in the heat of the moment, he didn’t. This danger was later pointed out by friends and family members, Narine said.

“My friends pointed it out to me and asked what if he had a gun. I am just glad everything worked out. The woman is safe and her car was not stolen. I sprained my foot but I am wearing it as a badge of honour because I felt I did something good.

"I cannot say now if I had stopped to think about it (to intervene or not) when I saw what was taking place, I would have done the same thing...I just know that someone had to do something to help the woman,” Narine said.