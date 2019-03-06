Help continues for homeless national awardee

National awardee John Julien, left, speaks to Alderman of the Diego Martin Regional Corporation Paul Nahous, right, during a visit to Julien's maksehift home in Malick. Nahous says he is interested in providing building material to renovate Julien's home.

Hummingbird Medal recipient, John Julien has expressed gratitude and thanks to everyone who have expressed willingness to help him improve his living situation.

Newsday spoke with Julien last Saturday, when he was visited by Paul Nahous and his cousin, who were interested in donating concrete, gravel and other construction material to build him a home.

Speaking with Newsday, Nahous said he was happy to help in whatever way he could and was in the process of sourcing the material.

"It was nothing more than I saw a person in need and got the urge to help. I've contacted friends of mine in the Syrian-Lebanese community and one has pledged to help with some building materials. I at least intend to get enough so that he can build a roof, as he currently doesn't have one, and rain obviously creates great discomfort for him."

Julien said he was happy for the help. He maintains that he does not want handouts, but an opportunity to prove his worth, and says he can still contribute to society.

"I'm a tradesman, I can do repairs on electronics, paint houses. I'm really more of a handyman and if anyone can give me the opportunity for a job, I would be grateful."

Julien was awarded the Hummingbird Medal for gallantry in 2013 when he rescued a baby from a dumpster near his Malick home.

Since the award, his home has fallen into disrepair and he has been unable to improve it as he is unemployed.